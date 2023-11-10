Mediacom to give $60K worth of scholarships in US

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Nov. 10.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Mediacom announced it will offer $60,000 worth of scholarships this year.

The cable/internet company will give $1,000 awards to 60 students to pay for college or vocational training. It said the nationwide program is in its 23rd year.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online: mediacomworldclass.com. The deadline for seniors to apply is Jan. 31.

Students do not have to be customers but must live in one of the 1,500 communities in the 22-state area served by Mediacom.

