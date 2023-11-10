Moline-Coal Valley School District to recognize community partners during a Thanksgiving event

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 9.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District announces a Thanksgiving event to honor the inaugural group of partners.

School officials say 30 community partner organizations have been invited to be formally honored and thanked for their contributions to support Moline-Coal Valley Schools.

“The District is profoundly grateful for our community partners and the many ways they support our district schools. Recognizing this first group of partners is just one small gesture to show our appreciation to these local organizations for being valuable strategic partners in our mission to educate our community’s youth. We look forward to recognizing more partners in the years to come” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent.

According to school officials, the event will be held on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

