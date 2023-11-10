One year after deadly crash woman pleads guilty


By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One year after a deadly crash in East Moline a woman has pleaded guilty.

Kendra Lee Curtis, 23, of Moline, waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated driving under the influence-accident/death.

She also waived a pre-sentencing hearing. She will serve 8½ years in prison, with two years mandatory supervision after release.

Rock Island County Sheriff deputies arrested Curtis in the deadly crash that happened Nov. 7, 2022. Deputies say she was speeding on 19th Street in and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll.

Amia Weathers, 22, died after being thrown from the vehicle. A 24-year-old man in the backseat had injuries treated at the hospital.

