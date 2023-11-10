Police interviewed Davenport alderman in 1999 sex abuse case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman is coming forward to speak about what happened to her when she was 14 years old.

Andrea Moore says back in 1999, she was the babysitter for the kids of Robby Ortiz, now a Davenport alderman.

According to her statement in police records, on a night she was supposed to babysit, she alleges Ortiz, who was 27 at the time, took her to a bar, got her drinks and later took her to an area near Duck Creek Golf Course and sexually assaulted her.

Moore says she’s still traumatized.

“Yeah, I mean, everything we go through probably shapes us,” she said. “And I probably wouldn’t have anxiety about certain things. And I wouldn’t even think about being babysitting being something I should be fearing for my daughter.”

Moore says she couldn’t talk about what happened to her back then. But says her mother knew something was wrong and took her to the police to see if she would talk to them.

“I’ve spent my whole life keeping it private and I guess maybe it was to protect my parents, in a way, because I didn’t want them to know what happened. Maybe they’d look at me different.”

The police investigation led to Ortiz being charged in 1999 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. Court records show he pleaded guilty. But he was never charged with a sex crime.

Now 24 years later, Moore decided to go back to police.

Records show police reopened the case last month.

I asked Ortiz on Tuesday whether the allegations were true and what he told police when they interviewed him again.

“It was over a personal matter that happened many years ago,” Ortiz said. “They wanted to inform me on a situation, that’s all it was. It has nothing to do with city business.”

According to the case file, police questioned him at the station on October 19.

The police report reflects that Ortiz told detectives he didn’t remember being convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the case file, the interview ended when Ortiz declined to take a lie-detector test and asked for a lawyer.

Police concluded in their report that there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Ortiz, but the statute of limitations has expired.

The case is now closed.

“Like I said, I was innocent 24 years ago over an allegation,” Ortiz said. “I’m innocent today of an allegation. Nothing has changed.”

Moore is now 39, a married mother of two living in Bettendorf. TV6 doesn’t typically identify alleged crime victims, but Moore wants her story told.

But there is another reason why she is speaking out. She has a daughter about to turn 14.

“But now I’m doing it because I get angry thinking about if it was done to my daughter,” Moore said. “Maybe by telling it, I’m saving someone else.”

So with no chance for a criminal case, Moore is going public, she said, because Ortiz is a public figure and elected official.

“There’s not a day gone by where I haven’t forgotten about what he did,” Moore said. “And it’s not fair. He acts like he’s a great person and innocent and that I’m a liar. And I’m not scared of him anymore and I’m not being quiet.”

Ortiz is also the subject of a mayoral commission investigating allegations he used the N-word at City Hall.

Ortiz lost reelection Tuesday, but he’ll retain his seat until January.

