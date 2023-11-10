ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Brick and Motor Boutique, 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, is encouraging all to participate in their Quad City Barbie Toy Drive going on now through Nov. 19.

The drive has several toy drop off locations at Brick and Motor Boutique in Rock Island, Milltown Coffee in Bettendorf and Moline, and Edison’s in Bettendorf. The toys will then be donated to Friendly House in Davenport.

For more information, visit Brick and Motor Boutique on Facebook here or call 309-798-8014.

