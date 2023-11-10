Rock Island announces boil order for some areas

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for several areas in the Rock Island area.

According to officials, the affected areas are Blackhawk Hills Court, Black Hawk Hills Drive, Bowers Addition, including 44th Street north of Blackhawk Road and the entire neighborhood, as well as Rock Island areas of Wildwood due to an emergency water main repair.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil all water used for drinking and cooking until further notice.

According to officials, this boil order will remain in effect once water service is restored.

