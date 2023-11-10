Semi versus train crash in Annawan, Illinois

Annawan, Ill. (KWQC) - A collision between a semi-truck and trailer and a train in Annawan, Illinois is under investigation. It happened Friday morning around 9:30 in the area of Rt. 6 and Rt. 78.

According to a news release, the semi rig was travelling southbound on Rt. 78 and crossed the tracks when it was hit by the train. Annawan Police say it appears the railroad crossing lights were functioning properly at the time of the crash.

No one was hurt, but traffic on Rt. 78 was blocked for a while. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

