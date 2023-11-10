Wellington Toffee

Wellington Toffee
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The candy brand is simple: buy toffee, help others.

Wellington Toffee based in Milan, Illinois, admits there are many places you can buy excellent-quality toffee. And while the company feels that their recipe is superior, what the do know for sure is what sets them apart is the mission. A major portion of the profits go to support organizations that help people that need it.

For more information or to place a toffee order, visit https://www.wellington-toffee.com/ or call 563-349-6610.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Rock Island announces boil order for some areas
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to host a Blanket Drive
Blanket Drive held at the KWQC studio
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to host a Blanket Drive
Blanket Drive held at the KWQC studio
Wellington Toffee, Milan, IL
Wellington Toffee