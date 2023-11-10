Wethersfield senior Kennady Anderson signs with Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wethersfield star athlete Kennady Anderson signed a scholarship to run track and cross country at Illinois.

“Well, everything, I loved everything, when I went home I was just thinking about the team and I felt really at home, it felt like my teammates and friends here I just knew I would feel at home with them and coach and I knew I was in great hands. I’ve definitely been blessed with my high school career and i have amazing teammates and amazing coaches and I don’t know, it’s been a really amazing high school career and I couldn’t have asked for anything more” said Anderson.

