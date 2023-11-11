2 injured in Louisa Co. crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been injured in a crash Thursday, according to Wapello Fire and Rescue.

At 4:22 p.m. on November 9th, Wapello Fire and Rescue was called to assist the Morning Sun Fire Department and Wapello Ambulance with a two-vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment at the intersection of M Avenue and Highway 78. Upon arrival, Morning Sun firefighters has gained access to the entraped person, and ambulance staff began treatment.

Dispatch requested a MedForce helicopter to the scene, and the entraped patient was flown to a hospital for further treatment. A second person was treated and released by EMS.

Also responding to the scene was the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol. The department says the name and condition of the patient will not be disclosed, per department policy.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.