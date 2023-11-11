A cool start to the Veterans Day weekend

Warmer weather for the coming week
Look for sunshine this morning, with clouds on the increase this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re looking at a crisp, cool fall day to start the weekend. Expect sunshine first, then a gradual increase in clouds later this afternoon. Highs should reach the 40′s to lower 50′s. Southerly winds and scattered clouds will keep things a bit milder overnight. Look for a sunny Sunday ahead with readings in the 50′s to near the 60 degree mark. Much of the week ahead looks to be quiet and dry, with high pressure firmly in place through midweek, along with a warming trend expected through the period. Look for sunshine during the day with highs in the 60′s, and mostly clear skies at night with lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Rain chances return Friday.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Cool. High: 51°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and not as cool. Low: 35°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

