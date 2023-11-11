Galena volleyball advances to State Championship; Rock Falls will play for third place

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Galena volleyball team advanced to the State Championship beating St. Anthony 2-0.

“I think it starts with the program, I mean we’re starting three freshman, and a sophomore and we’re playing in the State Championship and along with that comes the school and the community and it’s just building for our future and that’s what we’re all about so it’s absolutely fabulous” said head coach Dennis Willis.

In Class 2A, Rock Falls lost 2-0 to Mater Dei. The Rockets will play for third place Saturday afternoon.

“It will be I’m sure very emotional in the locker room win lose, I think it’s just the realization that everybody being on the court at the same time for one last time and it’s just a memory you know what I mean and it’s just something that I’m going to have engrained in my mind from here on out so I’m very very lucky” said head coach Shelia Pillars who is retiring at the end of the season.

