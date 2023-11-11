KWQC and Bettendorf Rotary collect hundreds of blankets at 2023 Blanket Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community chipped in to keep those in need warm this winter by donating to the Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive.

Donors brought new and gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport on Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monetary donations were also accepted and for every $8 collected, one new blanket could be bought.

This year, there were 709 blankets collected and $360 received in cash donations, according to KWQC staff. With the monetary donations from this year’s drive, that will allow for an additional 45 blankets to be purchased. Bringing the grand total to 754 blankets.

The Bettendorf Rotary says their goal for the year is to get 4000 blankets donated, which is an increase over last year. There are public drop-off locations across the QCA for new, or clean, gently-used blankets at the following locations:

Bettendorf Public Library - 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

American Bank - 53rd - 4301 E 53rd St, Davenport

TBK Bank Sports Plex, level 2 fitness - 4850 Competition Dr, Bettendorf

All Scott County YMCAs – Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4th Steet, Davenport North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53rd Street, Davenport West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust Street, Davenport Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport



Bring new or gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 10. (Bettendorf Rotary)

For more information, visit Rotaryblanketdrive.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.