KWQC and Bettendorf Rotary collect hundreds of blankets at 2023 Blanket Drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities community chipped in to keep those in need warm this winter by donating to the Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive.

Donors brought new and gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport on Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monetary donations were also accepted and for every $8 collected, one new blanket could be bought.

This year, there were 709 blankets collected and $360 received in cash donations, according to KWQC staff. With the monetary donations from this year’s drive, that will allow for an additional 45 blankets to be purchased. Bringing the grand total to 754 blankets.

The Bettendorf Rotary says their goal for the year is to get 4000 blankets donated, which is an increase over last year. There are public drop-off locations across the QCA for new, or clean, gently-used blankets at the following locations:

  • Bettendorf Public Library - 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf
  • Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf
  • K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf
  • Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Rd., Bettendorf
  • American Bank - 53rd - 4301 E 53rd St, Davenport
  • TBK Bank Sports Plex, level 2 fitness - 4850 Competition Dr, Bettendorf
  • All Scott County YMCAs –
    • Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4th Steet, Davenport
    • North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53rd Street, Davenport
    • West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust Street, Davenport
    • Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf
    • Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport
Bring new or gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport from 8 a.m....
Bring new or gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 10.(Bettendorf Rotary)

For more information, visit Rotaryblanketdrive.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Chilly night with lows in the 20s. Sun & Clouds for Veterans Day
First Alert Forecast - Chilly night with lows in the 20s. Sun & Clouds for Veterans Day
A 10-year-old West Liberty soccer player is traveling with his family to study and train in...
West Liberty Boy scouted by FC Barcelona
A 10-year-old West Liberty soccer player is traveling with his family to study and train in...
West Liberty Boy scouted by FC Barcelona
A collision between a semi-truck and trailer and a train in Annawan, Illinois is under...
Train vs. Semi Crash
One year after a deadly crash in East Moline a woman has pleaded guilty.
One year after deadly crash woman pleads guilty