Local Veterans honored in Davenport Parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veteran parade.

Hundreds lined the streets in Downtown Davenport to pay tribute to the veterans who served. Marching bands, members of the Armed Forces and American flags were on display as they made their way throughout the streets.

“This is so important,” said American Legion Auxiliary Post #26 member Nancy Czubara. “We need to respect and honor our veterans for all they’ve done for us and the freedom that we enjoy.”

The event finished in front of the Scott County Courthouse with bands continuing to play Patriotic songs.

