Local Veterans honored in Davenport Parade

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veteran parade.

Hundreds lined the streets in Downtown Davenport to pay tribute to the veterans who served. Marching bands, members of the Armed Forces and American flags were on display as they made their way throughout the streets.

“This is so important,” said American Legion Auxiliary Post #26 member Nancy Czubara. “We need to respect and honor our veterans for all they’ve done for us and the freedom that we enjoy.”

The event finished in front of the Scott County Courthouse with bands continuing to play Patriotic songs.

His father served in the Air Force for over 20 years, inspiring Nick to follow in his footsteps.
Veteran Nick Slater continues to thrive and inspire despite dementia
