DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov 11. The Market A Journey to Joy will host their Christmas Reveal.

Christmas Market Reveal:

Friday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: TheMarketAJourneyToJoy.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.