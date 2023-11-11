The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Download the KWQC News app on your phone for the news tailored to you.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

Over 100 gathered for a special tribute to honor the past and present members of the Armed Forces. The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem.

“Our freedoms are paid for with the people who are behind those tombstones every single day,” said Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. Commander Joint Munitions Command. “And it’s not just here, but it’s across the entire country. And that that is a stark reminder every single day that freedom isn’t free. We’re not born into it.”

A traditional wreath was placed as a symbol to honor and salute the fallen soldiers.

“It’s important to celebrate the service and sacrifices our veterans have made,” said Rock Island National Cemetery Director Matt Tomes. “They do a lot for the country, and they do a lot of things that go unnoticed. So, ceremonies like this are just, it’s just our way to say thank you.”

The ceremony concluded with the sounding of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

This is for generic images for news only.
Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade and more with KWQC
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Louisa Co. crash response
2 injured in Louisa Co. crash
Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veteran parade.
Local Veterans honored in Davenport Parade