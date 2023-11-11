The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

Over 100 gathered for a special tribute to honor the past and present members of the Armed Forces. The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem.

“Our freedoms are paid for with the people who are behind those tombstones every single day,” said Colonel Ronnie D. Anderson Jr. Commander Joint Munitions Command. “And it’s not just here, but it’s across the entire country. And that that is a stark reminder every single day that freedom isn’t free. We’re not born into it.”

A traditional wreath was placed as a symbol to honor and salute the fallen soldiers.

“It’s important to celebrate the service and sacrifices our veterans have made,” said Rock Island National Cemetery Director Matt Tomes. “They do a lot for the country, and they do a lot of things that go unnoticed. So, ceremonies like this are just, it’s just our way to say thank you.”

The ceremony concluded with the sounding of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

