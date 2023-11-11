LIVE: Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade and more with KWQC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade, and more coming from the KWQC team on Saturday.

The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday.

Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veterans Day parade.

A boil order that was in place for parts of Rock Island was lifted earlier this afternoon.

This year’s blanket donation drive wrapped up Friday night and 709 blankets were donated as well as $360 in monetary donations.

A week from today the annual Festival of Trees will kick off with the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Parade.

