LIVE: Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade and more with KWQC

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade, and more coming from the KWQC team on Saturday.

The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday.

Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veterans Day parade.

A boil order that was in place for parts of Rock Island was lifted earlier this afternoon.

This year’s blanket donation drive wrapped up Friday night and 709 blankets were donated as well as $360 in monetary donations.

A week from today the annual Festival of Trees will kick off with the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Parade.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.
The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Louisa Co. crash response
2 injured in Louisa Co. crash
Local veterans were honored in Saturday’s Davenport Veteran parade.
Local Veterans honored in Davenport Parade