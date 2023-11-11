SAU women’s soccer wins conference tournament championship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose Fighting Bees were able to fend off a physical Olivet Nazarene team, and win the CCAC tournament championship, 1-0.

Sophomore Haillee Wilson scored the only goal of the game with nine minutes remaining in the second half.

“A real battle today. Olivet, you know, is a team that typically plays at the top level. They came in and made it really physical affair for the full 90 minutes, and I’m so proud of our girls for not getting caught up and carrying on playing the game the way they know how to play the game, and that was a big thing for us tonight,” said Jon Mannall, St. Ambrose’s head coach. “So to get through the physical side of it, the emotional side of it, and keep the quality, [I’m] proud of them.”

“We knew coming in that they were ranked in the top 25, so that was just motivation,” said Adriane Latham, a St. Ambrose senior captain. “They’re the only loss in conference, so going forward we know we can compete against these top teams.”

St. Ambrose will play in the NAIA national tournament on Nov. 16.

