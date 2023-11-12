Fatal crash in Muscatine Co. Saturday

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and two other have been injured in a crash in Muscatine County early Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers responded at 6 a.m. to Highway 78 and 200th Street, south of Nicholas, Iowa in rural Muscatine County. Investigation found a 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Highway 70 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Chevy Malibu heading south.

The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt, and died as a result of their injuries. A 4-year-old passenger was also in the Malibu, restrained in a car seat. The child and the driver of the Explorer were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Local veteran creates device to help others who are paralyzed
Local veteran creates device to help disabled enjoy an outdoor activity
Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade and more with KWQC
Rock Island veterans day ceremony, veterans day parade and more with KWQC
The Rock Island National Ceremony held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.
The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony
The Rock Island National Cemetery held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.
The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony