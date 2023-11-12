Fatal crash in Muscatine Co. Saturday

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and two other have been injured in a crash in Muscatine County early Saturday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers responded at 6 a.m. to Highway 78 and 200th Street, south of Nicholas, Iowa in rural Muscatine County. Investigation found a 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Highway 70 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Chevy Malibu heading south.

The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt, and died as a result of their injuries. A 4-year-old passenger was also in the Malibu, restrained in a car seat. The child and the driver of the Explorer were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

