Local veteran creates device to help disabled enjoy an outdoor activity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A U.S. Navy veteran from Davenport returned home safely from the Persian Gulf in 1991, but lost an arm and became a quadriplegic after being hit by a drunk driver in 1997.

Nearly thirty years later, Lonn Cunningham signed up with the PVA (Paralyzed Veterans of America) to learn entrepreneurship in order to help him build a business around a device that helps people fish with only one arm.

On Nov. 8, there was a competition for veterans to pitch their business ideas to a panel with the hopes of winning 2,500 dollars to kickstart their business. Two finalists were awarded the money, including Cunningham.

Cunningham says he is working with a patent attorney and will use the 2,500 dollars for the acquisition of a patent on his device.

When a patent is secured, he says he plans to get the device in the hands of other veterans before making it available to the broader public. He says anyone can use the device even if they are not disabled themselves.

Cunningham credits Charles McCaffrey for mentoring him to become an entrepreneur and ultimately becoming one of two finalists in the Nov. 8 pitch competition. McCaffrey is the Director of the Veterans Career Program at PVA.

Cunningham encourages other paralyzed veterans to reach out to the PVA for assistance in their daily life and business ideas.

