Two roadways in Southeastern Iowa made the list for Iowa State Patrols’ Top 6 high crash locations

Iowa Department of Transportation lists two South Eastern Iowa roadways as top crash areas.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Iowa {KWQC} – Iowa Department of Transportation lists two South Eastern Iowa roadways as top crash areas.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, traffic fatalities are 13% higher this year than the average number of fatalities over the last five years. Junctions and roads like the U.S. 218 in Salem, Iowa in Henry County, are considered one of the 6 major roadways that the Iowa State Patrol are saying have the most traffic fatalities.

“You’re looking at two really different types of roadways,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jason Marlow. “The one in Henry County would be a four-lane divided highway with speed limits of 65 miles per hour max. On Highway 2 between Donaldson and Fort Madison, or the U.S. 61 bypasses, is a two-lane, a traditional roadway.” Locals are becoming frustrated as the roads are becoming more and more dangerous.

“I had personal experiences,” said New London, Iowa resident Stephen Anderson. “When you’re coming in from the North and try to turn on the blacktop here, people passing other people that come up behind you. I hit my brakes way ahead of time and signal but still. I even had to turn right, to keep from getting hit in the rear. It’s, it’s really not a good place.”

Iowa State Patrol believes drivers need to eliminate distractions.

“What is causing that driver to run off the road,” asks Trooper Marlow. “I think you’d have to at least acknowledge that potential distractions would be part of that problem. We continue to talk about limiting distractions and focusing on driving, and that it only takes a brief amount of time.”

Along Iowa Highway 2, speed radars are already placed.

“I still have a lot of faith in Iowans,” said Trooper Marlow. “I certainly have a lot of faith in those that are traveling through our state as competent drivers. I see a lot of good driving decisions that are made from time to time throughout my patrol days.”

A list of tips that Iowa State Patrol say will help reduce these crashes and fatalities and a full list of the other 4 top crash roadways can be found here.

The Iowa State Patrol say they are committed to reducing traffic collisions, injuries and preventable deaths on Iowa roadways.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Fire destroys piece of Kewanee history
Fire destroys piece of Kewanee history, 2 teenagers charged

Latest News

Iowa Department of Transportation lists two South Eastern Iowa roadways as top crash areas.
Two roadways in Southeastern Iowa made the list for Iowa State Patrols' Top 6 high crash locations
The Rock Island National Cemetery held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.
The Rock Island National Cemetery holds annual Veterans Day Ceremony
Get ready for a stretch of warm and dry weather, starting today! We'll see sunshine and 60's...
Your First Alert Forecast
There was a full slate of college sports across the QCA, including football and basketball....
Local college sports: Nov. 11