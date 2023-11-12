A warm and dry stretch begins Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Conditions are expected to remain mild and dry as we head through today and much of the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine and warmth through the midweek, with highs well into the 60′s—a good 10 to 15+ degrees above where we should be for this time of year. Clouds build back into the region Thursday, and continue into Friday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s for the end of the week and beyond.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

