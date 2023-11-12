A warm and dry stretch begins Sunday

Warmer temperatures for the upcoming work week
Get ready for a stretch of warm and dry weather, starting today! We'll see sunshine and 60's this week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Conditions are expected to remain mild and dry as we head through today and much of the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine and warmth through the midweek, with highs well into the 60′s—a good 10 to 15+ degrees above where we should be for this time of year. Clouds build back into the region Thursday, and continue into Friday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s for the end of the week and beyond.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Fire destroys piece of Kewanee history
Fire destroys piece of Kewanee history, 2 teenagers charged

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
A few sprinkles tonight, warm and dry stretch begins Sunday
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/11/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
A cool start to the Veterans Day weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cool weekend start. Pleasant sun Sunday!