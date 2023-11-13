Crews investigate fire at Galesburg business

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 13.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Galesburg business Sunday.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Henderson Street, according to a media release.

Crews first on the scene said smoke was coming from the back of a business. Crews then started an attack at the back.

The second crew on the scene established a water supply and worked from the front of the building, according to firefights. Inside the two crews came together to pull ceilings and extinguish the fire.

Battalion Chief Brackett ordered an evacuation of fire personnel after he said there was fire through the roof, combined with structural integrity issues of the exterior walls. All firefighters were accounted for after the call.

According to crews, a tower ladder was elevated and crews attacked the fire from above while other crews managed handlines to prevent the spread of fire to exposed buildings.

The fire caused extensive fire damage to the roof of the building, firefighters said. Preliminary damage is estimated at $71,000.

Crews said no injuries were reported.

According to crews, the Galesburg Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire which is currently undetermined.

