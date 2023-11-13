Dr. Discovery: Bed of Nails and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dino Hayz and his wife, Tina Hayz “Mrs. Discovery” return to bring back one of the earliest of features on PSL, Dr. Discovery. Back in the 1990s, Hayz used to use the motto, “Science is Life and Science is Fun”.

But in today’s segment, the more “hazardous” (yet fun) aspects of science is explored. Friction, energy momentum (chain pulled out of a glass), and a bed of nails (weight distribution).

Center for Living Arts is located at 220 19th Street, Rock Island, IL. The phone number is 563-340-7816. Visit onlinat https://www.centerforlivingarts.org/e

