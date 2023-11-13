Farm & Fleet’s Toyland 2023
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s an annual October tradition that truly kicks off the holiday season--the grand opening of Toyland inside Farm & Fleet stores. Watch the two interviews to discover the hottest, trending toys along with the tried-and-true classics that are big sellers for the 2023 holiday season.
There are several retail locations throughout the TV6 viewing area including
- 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA
- 5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL
- 1600 Lincoln Way, Clinton, IA
- 1098 South Chicago Street, Geneseo, IL
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.