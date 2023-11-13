Farm & Fleet’s Toyland 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s an annual October tradition that truly kicks off the holiday season--the grand opening of Toyland inside Farm & Fleet stores. Watch the two interviews to discover the hottest, trending toys along with the tried-and-true classics that are big sellers for the 2023 holiday season.

There are several retail locations throughout the TV6 viewing area including

8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA

5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL

1600 Lincoln Way, Clinton, IA

1098 South Chicago Street, Geneseo, IL

