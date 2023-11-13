Genetic tests saving lives of Quad-Cities women

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knowledge is power, and for people with a family history of cancer, genetic testing is a powerful tool.

Genesis Health System oncology genetic specialist Leslie Poston said about 10% of all the diagnosed cancer has a genetic link.

Poston says BRCA — sometimes called “bracca” — is one of the genes that indicate someone might have a higher risk of cancer. Genesis can test for other genes, too.

Identifying a risk early on means a better chance for protection – like more frequent screenings.

“That might not prevent a cancer from happening, but it will definitely catch one way sooner.”

The numbers are stunning. A woman with a BRCA mutation has an 85% chance of developing cancer at some point in her life.

“So talk to your doctor, talk to your gynecologist, talk to your family, doctor, give us a call,” she said.

Jodie Kavensky founded the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit in Rock Island. It’s named after her mom and aunt, who both died of ovarian cancer.

Kavensky has the genetic mutation — same as her mother — and had preventive surgery.

“Even having my ovaries and my fallopian tubes removed, I still have the risk of getting ovarian cancer. And it’s 3%, which is still twice as high as the average person born with ovaries. So knowing that I have it, I can take these actions, actionable steps, that will reduce my risk by 37%.”

She said she didn’t have mastectomies, but she follows rigorous annual screenings because she’s still at high risk.

The number of new cancer cases and deaths can seem staggering. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, there will be an estimated 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the U.S.

But cancer deaths have been on the decline for three decades.

The Centers for Disease Control attributes that to the decrease in cigarette smoking — and increased use of cancer screening tests.

“I believe that knowledge is power. I believe that if you have the opportunity to find something out that could save your life, ultimately save your life, why wouldn’t you?”

New cases and incidence rates

According to data from the CDC, Iowa has an higher incident rates than Illinois. It ranks second in the country.

