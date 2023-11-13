Holiday train to roll into Quad-Cities again

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to Davenport, Iowa on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 5:45pm with their decorated train spreading holiday cheer while helping many in need of food.

The event is free to the public, but donations of money and non-perishable food items to Churches United’s hunger ministry will be accepted and appreciated.

Churches United of the Quad City Area is an ecumenical coalition of Quad City area churches to help feed the hungry, offer emergency assistance to those in crisis, and provide a transitional housing program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. For more information, contact Betsy Vanausdeln at bvanausdeln@cuqca.org or 563-332-5002.

