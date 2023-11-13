Holiday train to roll into Quad-Cities again

Holiday Train returning to Quad-Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to Davenport, Iowa on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 5:45pm with their decorated train spreading holiday cheer while helping many in need of food.

The event is free to the public, but donations of money and non-perishable food items to Churches United’s hunger ministry will be accepted and appreciated.

Churches United of the Quad City Area is an ecumenical coalition of Quad City area churches to help feed the hungry, offer emergency assistance to those in crisis, and provide a transitional housing program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. For more information, contact Betsy Vanausdeln at bvanausdeln@cuqca.org or 563-332-5002.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Genetic tests saving lives of Quad-Cities women
Ryan Binkley is polling around two percent in the most recent Iowa State University poll....
Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley
Police, fire and EMS along with the River Bend School District will conduct a drill at 1 p.m....
River Bend Middle School plans active threat drill
River Bend Middle School active threat drill
Fulton middle school to hold active threat drill
Chiropractor pleads guilty to fraud
Chiropractor pleads guilty to fraud