‘Illuminate the Holidays’ at the Festival of Trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Saturday through Nov. 26.

The Quad City Arts said this year’s theme, ‘Illuminate the holidays’ includes spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the Quad Cities.

This fun-filled event for all ages will continue to feature all the familiar attractions and special events that many have come to know and love, Quad City Arts said.

The 31st Annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. Saturday and will air live on KWQC-TV6. The parade will also be live-streamed on KWQC’s website.

This free event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands and of course your chance to see Santa.

The procession begins at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue and went west to Scott Street, turn left and make its way back east on 2nd Street, and finish at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue. Co-title sponsors of the holiday parade are Arconic and KWQC-TV6.

The Festival of Trees is still cashless in 2023 and general admission tickets are now available for purchase online, the Quad City Arts said. There will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid admission tickets at the admissions gates.

Tickets are available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 2-10, and 2 and under is free. All IHMVCU Members can enjoy BOGO General Admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213.

Quad City Arts said volunteers are still needed to help create the magic of the Festivals of Trees, they said in a media release. When you sign up for a shift you receive a free admission ticket to come back and visit again. To register visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/volunteer.

Special Events:

General Admission Days and Hours

Nov. 16 : Santa’s Stars 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Private Event | Registration Required

Nov. 16: Silver Bell Social 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Private Event | Registration Required

OPENING DAY | Nov. 18: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ( Military Day

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY | Nov. 23

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ( Family Day

CLOSING DAY | Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.