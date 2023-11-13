Kennady Anderson wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wethersfield senior Kennady Anderson was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week after finishing as a three-time State Cross Country medalist.

“The community is great, they all come together, and like even the football teams and both the football teams in Kewanee came together and they all made signs. When one person in the community is excelling they all come together and try to support. I’ve definitely been blessed with my high school career I have amazing teammates and amazing coaches. It’s been a really great high school career and I couldn’t ask for anything more” said Anderson.

