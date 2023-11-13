Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after being hit by a deer and a vehicle on the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, 35-year-old Troy James McConnell was hit by a deer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247 and was then hit by another vehicle while he was trying to get off the highway.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said McConnell died from “multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

