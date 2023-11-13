Miracle at The Freight House pop-up holiday bar returns to downtown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you heard about “Miracle at the Freight House”? It’s the “Original Whimsical Christmas Pop-Up” at the downtown farmer’s market.

This unique bar serves up deliciously stylish holiday libations in a lavishly decorated environment which makes for a fully immersive Christmas experience.

The bar is now open but their grand opening opening for year three is set for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 421 West River Drive, Davenport.

The holiday-themed cocktail house took last year off but have come back better than ever---offering all signature cocktails at the same price of $13.50 (with the exception daily specials) and expanded food options.

The business also offers other promotions on some dates--including the “Date Night Special” featuring any 2 cocktails plus the four course snack attack for $40.00 ($49 value if purchased separately).

Lars and Karah Rehnberg are guests that fully inform viewers about this temporary cocktail house. The Christmas-themed libations are crafted by master mixologists and a couple of delicious options are prepared on-air for Paula to taste.

Reservations are recommended especially on weekends.

The Miracle franchise started in New York City in 2014. There are over 100 “Miracles” in at least 35 states in the USA (at last count) and in 7 countries around the world.

Here is the cocktail menu.

For more information, visit Miracle at The Freight House online at https://www.miracleqc.com/ or call 563-949-1775.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.