A sunny and unseasonably warm start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our mild stretch of weather carries over into the work week, with high pressure and southerly winds producing sunny skies and pleasant temperatures through Wednesday. Clouds move into the region Thursday and Friday as a front approaches the Midwest. Highs should reach the lower to middle 60′s through Thursday, before temperatures settle into the 50′s Friday and through the weekend. Our next system could also bring rain chances back into the weather picture by the start of next week.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 65°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 33°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. A bit breezy. High: 62°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

