A sunny and unseasonably warm start to the week

Minor rain chances possible by Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our mild stretch of weather carries over into the work week, with high pressure and southerly winds producing sunny skies and pleasant temperatures through Wednesday. Clouds move into the region Thursday and Friday as a front approaches the Midwest. Highs should reach the lower to middle 60′s through Thursday, before temperatures settle into the 50′s Friday and through the weekend. Our next system could also bring rain chances back into the weather picture by the start of next week.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 65°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 33°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. A bit breezy. High: 62°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

Sun and cirrus
Sunny and very warm start to the week
Sunny and warm start to the week
Sun and cirrus
Warm and dry pattern is locked in for the week
Sun and cirrus
A warm and dry stretch begins Sunday