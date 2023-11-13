Sunny and very warm start to the week

Minor rain chances by Sunday
11/12/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- What a stretch of weather for the middle of November! We will have plenty of sunshine this week and well above normal temperatures. Today highs will reach the 50s and 60s under sunny skies. South winds will help us warm a degree or two each day. We will be in the mid 60s and maybe 70s by Thursday. There are signs of a minor rain chance by Friday, but the system does not bring us a big cool down, thus mild air sticks around into the first half of Thanksgiving week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 63º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 33º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 62º.

