$1.3B QC tourism dollars exceeds pre-pandemic levels

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 14 includes the top stories of the day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tourism has bounced back and it’s better than before, the Quad Cities Chamber announced.

Total visitor spending for the Quad Cities region was $1.3B for 2022. It exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

These funds come from overnight stays, day trips, meetings, conventions, sporting events and group tours that supported 9,097 jobs for Quad Citians in 2022.

Visit Quad Cities president and CEO Dave Herrell said tourism is critical to build a tax base needed for reinvestment.

He said the group is encouraged by results in Scott and Rock Island counties, but also they are seeing growth in Mercer, Henry, Clinton and Muscatine counties.

Herrell said tourism results in annual tax savings of over $1,260 per household in Illinois and Iowa.

During the 2022 calendar year, Iowa and Illinois collectively welcomed 150.5 million visitors, resulting in an $88.4 billion economic impact.

The 2022 numbers come from Illinois and Iowa Offices of Tourism.

Quad Cities Chamber says visitor spending in 2022 surpasses pre-pandemic levels.
Quad Cities Chamber says visitor spending in 2022 surpasses pre-pandemic levels.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

Iowa State Rep. Brian Lohse
FULL VIDEO: Iowa lawmaker working to build support for Nikki Haley
FILE: Police responding in Kewanee.
Kewanee police chief signs off for final time before retirement
Rock Valley Physical Therapy raises $70,000 for Make a Wish Foundation
Rock Valley Physical Therapy raises $70,000 for Make a Wish Foundation
Conor S. Prince, 33, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2...
Rock Falls man arrested on child pornography charges