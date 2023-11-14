$1.3B QC tourism dollars exceeds pre-pandemic levels

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tourism has bounced back and it’s better than before, the Quad Cities Chamber announced.

Total visitor spending for the Quad Cities region was $1.3B for 2022. It exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

These funds come from overnight stays, day trips, meetings, conventions, sporting events and group tours that supported 9,097 jobs for Quad Citians in 2022.

Visit Quad Cities president and CEO Dave Herrell said tourism is critical to build a tax base needed for reinvestment.

He said the group is encouraged by results in Scott and Rock Island counties, but also they are seeing growth in Mercer, Henry, Clinton and Muscatine counties.

Herrell said tourism results in annual tax savings of over $1,260 per household in Illinois and Iowa.

During the 2022 calendar year, Iowa and Illinois collectively welcomed 150.5 million visitors, resulting in an $88.4 billion economic impact.

The 2022 numbers come from Illinois and Iowa Offices of Tourism.

Quad Cities Chamber says visitor spending in 2022 surpasses pre-pandemic levels.

