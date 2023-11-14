5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say

Officials are investigating after a girl died after being found in a laundry hamper. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper.

The Trussville Police Department said the girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson.

Officials said she was taken to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found in the family’s home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death is pending “additional laboratory studies.”

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” the statement reads in part.

The superintendent said counselors will be available on-site for students and staff as they grieve the loss.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House readies vote to prevent a government shutdown as Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
White House says it has intelligence that Hamas and other militants shelter in Gaza hospitals
A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after electrical box explodes at a Home Depot
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause
FILE: Police responding in Kewanee.
Kewanee police chief signs off for final time before retirement