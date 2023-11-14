Active threat drill to be held Wednesday at Fulton middle school

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - An “active threat response” drill will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at River Bend Middle School in Fulton.

Police, fire and EMS, as well as the school district, will be involved.

Fulton police said the goal of the exercise is to help establish proper direction and understanding for school staff and employees, strengthen interagency coordination, and identify any weaknesses and needs for improvement.

During the drill, 12th Street will be closed from 7th Avenue north to 4th Avenue, and access from 6th Avenue onto 12th Street.

According to police, 12th Street should be open by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the event will have many moving parts, and access to school grounds at both the elementary and middle schools will be restricted.

Agencies from Gateway area, Whiteside County and Carroll County also will all be participating in this event.

