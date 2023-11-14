Bison Bridge supporters urged to attend I-80 meeting

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 14 includes the top stories of the day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bison Bridge Foundation is rallying the community to join a virtual public meeting on plans for new Interstate 80 bridge.

Founder of the foundation Chad Pregracke said the public’s participation in this meeting is crucial to show support for repurposing the I-80 Bridge into a public space that connects nature and urban life.

The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation are partnering for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study. They will hold a fourth online public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, to present study information, review the “Preferred Alternative,” and hear public comments.

The study includes approximately six miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to 35th Street SW in LeClaire, Iowa.

The bridge was built in 1967, and the departments say the bridge does not meet current design standards, and recurring maintenance is costly.

Pregracke says that although the foundation does not have influence over the proposed alignment of the new bridge, it is committed to representing the community.

The Bison Bridge Foundation, an organization on a mission to preserve and repurpose the current I-80 Bridge to transform it into a unique land bridge and public park space for pedestrians and bison, urges the public to participate in this critical meeting. This is your opportunity to voice your support for a one-of-a-kind initiative that can enhance the local environment and create a lasting legacy for the Quad Cities region.

RELATED
May 18, 2021: Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA
April 6, 2022: Bison Bridge proposal gets bi-partisan support from the Illinois House
May 10, 2022: Future of bison bridge unclear as Illinois DOT considers placement of new I-80 bridge
May 12, 2022: Illinois and Iowa DOTs lay out 7 options for new I-80 bridge

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

Police lights
Keokuk man arrested for shooting at group, police say
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 14 includes the top stories of the day
KWQC Fastcast for Tuesday, Nov. 14 (noon)
A Davenport man was arrested Monday on an animal torture charge.
Davenport man arrested on animal torture charge
Davenport man arrested on animal torture charge
Davenport man arrested on animal torture charge