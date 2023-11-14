Bison Bridge supporters urged to attend I-80 meeting

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bison Bridge Foundation is rallying the community to join a virtual public meeting on plans for new Interstate 80 bridge.

Founder of the foundation Chad Pregracke said the public’s participation in this meeting is crucial to show support for repurposing the I-80 Bridge into a public space that connects nature and urban life.

The Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation are partnering for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study. They will hold a fourth online public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, to present study information, review the “Preferred Alternative,” and hear public comments.

The study includes approximately six miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to 35th Street SW in LeClaire, Iowa.

The bridge was built in 1967, and the departments say the bridge does not meet current design standards, and recurring maintenance is costly.

Pregracke says that although the foundation does not have influence over the proposed alignment of the new bridge, it is committed to representing the community.

The Bison Bridge Foundation, an organization on a mission to preserve and repurpose the current I-80 Bridge to transform it into a unique land bridge and public park space for pedestrians and bison, urges the public to participate in this critical meeting. This is your opportunity to voice your support for a one-of-a-kind initiative that can enhance the local environment and create a lasting legacy for the Quad Cities region.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.