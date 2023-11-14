Breezy and very warm today

Minor rain chances possible Thursday night and next Monday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Gusty winds will once again help push highs into the mid and low 60s. Average highs are around 50º this time of year, but the 60s will continue at least through Thursday.  Winds will relax on Wednesday leading to another sunny day with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will approach on Thursday night so ahead of it clouds will increase, but temps will still hit the 60s. Once the front moves through “cooler” air will arrive for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 65º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 66º.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH: 66°

