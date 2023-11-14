Council approves school resource officer for Rock Island-Milan district

Council approves school resource officer for Rock Island-Milan school district
By Kyle Bales
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City council approved funding Monday evening, for a new school resource officer for the Rock Island-Milan school district.

Rock Island’s Chief of Police says the district has not had a school resource officer (SRO) since 2019, and said staffing was the biggest impediment to retaining one.

The motion was approved by the city, but will also need to be approved by the school board. It is currently on the agenda for the board meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The estimated annual cost is just over 108 thousand dollars. If the school board votes to approve, an SRO would start in January.

