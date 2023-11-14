Daisy Lane boutique for holiday gifts and more

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Daisy Lane, 606 Parkview Drive, Eldridge, has over 20 local makers who contribute to the shop and sell items in a way that is consignment-like.

The retailer has been called a “Lifestyle boutique” as it carries everything from scrubbies to wash your dishes, to home décor, to apparel and sweet treats--plus everything in between.

Holiday shoppers can find plenty of wonderful gift items in-store or at any of the upcoming events where Daily Lane will appear. See the embedded Facebook post below.

For more information or to inquire about upcoming DIY classes, visit the business online at https://www.daisylanens.com/.

