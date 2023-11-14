Daisy Lane boutique for holiday gifts and more

Daisy Lane Boutique
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Daisy Lane, 606 Parkview Drive, Eldridge, has over 20 local makers who contribute to the shop and sell items in a way that is consignment-like.

The retailer has been called a “Lifestyle boutique” as it carries everything from scrubbies to wash your dishes, to home décor, to apparel and sweet treats--plus everything in between.

Holiday shoppers can find plenty of wonderful gift items in-store or at any of the upcoming events where Daily Lane will appear. See the embedded Facebook post below.

For more information or to inquire about upcoming DIY classes, visit the business online at https://www.daisylanens.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police identify man found in Rock River in Dixon
In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the...
Matson wins third term as Davenport mayor
Dixon Police presence, Tuesday.
Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

Latest News

Wallace's has plenty of Christmas plants for gifts and decor.
Wallace's Christmas 2023 Part 1
Daisy Lane Boutique, Eldridge, IA
Daisy Lane Boutique
Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 14-17 at the Putnam Museum
Putnam’s Polar Express pajama parties to run Dec. 14-17
Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 14-17 at the Putnam Museum
Putnam's Polar Express Pajama Parties to be held Dec. 14-17