Davenport man arrested on animal torture charge

A Davenport man was arrested Monday on an animal torture charge.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday on an animal torture charge.

Noah D. House, 24, is charged with animal torture first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police started an investigation on Nov. 13 of a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Police said House killed a 5-year-old dog at the home. He then put the dog in a garbage bag and placed it in a freezer inside of the home.

Court records show he posted a $2,000 bond and was released Monday. He is set to be in court Wednesday morning.

