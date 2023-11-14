Firehouse Bar & Grill
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Firehouse Bar & Grill, 2006 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, is a locally-owned, family business. The menu is inspired by the original 11th Street Precinct.
The history of the business is highlighted along with some of the entrees served at the restaurant--including Henny Penny chicken (they sell 800-1000 pieces each week).
For more information or to see the menu and drink list, visit the eatery online at https://firehousebarandgrill.biz/ or call 563-324-4394.
