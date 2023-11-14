GOP Presidential Candidate Doug Burgam visits Maquoketa Monday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - North Dakota governor and Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum made a stop Monday morning at the historical Decker Hotel in Maquoketa.

Burgum was left out of last week’s GOP debate moderated by NBC News. On Monday, he criticized the national party over that decision, saying he reached the donor threshold required.

Burgum also said narrowing the field before the primaries isn’t fair to voters.

