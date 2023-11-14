Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There has been an ongoing house shortage nationwide but Habitat for Humanity is making a difference. In 2023 alone, the non-profit has built a record nine houses in the Quad Cities.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities discusses the latest new for the non-profit local chapter.

For those interested in getting more information about volunteering, participating on team builds, or donating to the cause, click here.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ headquarters is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue, Davenport, where the phone number is 563-359-9066. Visit the non-profit online at https://www.habitatqc.org/.

