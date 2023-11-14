How common are 60° and 70°+ temperatures in November?

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 14.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have enjoyed pleasant November temperatures over the last few days, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. There was even a 70°+ temperature earlier this month.

Going back through 152 years worth of data, since 1871 there are typically five days of temperatures at or above 60° during the month of November.

The data is taken from Moline, specifically the airport which is the official climate site for the Quad Cities.

The highest number of 60° in a single November was 19, set back in 2001.

So far in November 2023, there have been five days, not including Tuesday. The First Alert Forecast calls for a few more days this week with highs in the 60s.

Taking it a step further and looking at 70° or warmer days; there are far fewer instances.

November typically has 1.1 days, and so far this month we have had just one day in the 70s in Moline; November 6.

Looking back to 2020, there were nine total days, making it the most 70°+ days during the month of November on record.

There has never been an 80°+ temperature during the month of November in recorded history.

