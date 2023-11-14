Keokuk man arrested for shooting at group, police say

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 14.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was arrested after police say he shot at a group of people.

Martin Alvarez, 37, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

Keokuk police responded on Nov. 11, to the 3400 block of South 7th Street for a personing firing a gun toward a group, according to a media release.

Officers said they found and identified Alvarez, who was armed with a rifle and fired multiple times in the air, at windows of a home, towards a wooded area, toward the street and in the general vicinity of a group at the property. Police said the group was not on the property unlawfully.

Alveraz then went to his home with the rifle, police said.

Iowa State Patrol and Lee County Dehhif’s Office arrived and assisted police as they tried to make contact with Alveraz in the home.

With a search warrant received, an armed vehicle from the Iowa State Patrol was brought to the home, officers said. After the use of the armored vehicles announcement system, Alceraz surrounded himself. Evidence was collected from the home.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

