Kewanee police chief signs off for final time before retirement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department honored the retirement of Police Chief Nicholas Welgat on Monday.

Chief Welgat began at the department as a patrolman in June 2006, after his distinguished service in Operation Iraq Freedom, according to a Facebook post by the Kewanee Police Department. A key figure in the inception of the Street Crime Unit in 2008, he also contributed as an Inspector with the Black Hawk Area Task Force until 2010. He then began to serve as Chief of Police in November 2020.

The department said Welgat played a pivotal role in the creation of the DAART program and various community policing initiatives, bringing meaningful change to the Kewanee Police Department.

Welgat is retiring to focus on his battle with stage 4 lung cancer, the post said.

“His unwavering dedication and commitment to law enforcement and community betterment have left an indelible mark on the department,” the department said in the post. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Nicholas for his invaluable contributions and wish him strength and peace in his health journey and retirement.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.