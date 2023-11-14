Presidential candidate Burgam visits Maquoketa

By Randy Biery
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - North Dakota governor and presidential candidate Doug Burgum made a stop in Maquoketa this morning at the historical Decker Hotel.

Burgum was left out of last week’s GOP debate moderated by NBC News.

And today, he criticized the national party over that decision, saying he reached the donor threshold required.

He also said, narrowing the field before the primaries isn’t fair to voters.

